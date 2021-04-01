True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at National Bankshares

National Bankshares began coverage on shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TNT.UN. Laurentian downgraded True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and set a C$6.75 price target (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.75 target price (up from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.71.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

TSE:TNT.UN traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.83. 97,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,223. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$589.74 million and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.12.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.