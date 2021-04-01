TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Reaches $0.0069

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 9% against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $16.30 million and approximately $363,051.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.29 or 0.00643332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00068764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFB is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

