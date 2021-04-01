TrueFi Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $67.96 million and $7.88 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00064597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.00322510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.58 or 0.00773393 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00090120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00047984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029002 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

TrueFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

