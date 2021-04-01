Truist Financial Boosts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $42.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

Shares of PLAY stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.43. The company had a trading volume of 202,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,588. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

