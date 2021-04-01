Truist Financial Corp Acquires 27,441 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $62,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $374.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

