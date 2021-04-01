Truist Financial Corp Acquires 32,143 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.37% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $57,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

