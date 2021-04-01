Truist Financial Corp Acquires 38,569 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Digital Realty Trust worth $55,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,847,000 after acquiring an additional 517,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after acquiring an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $140.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.96. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.