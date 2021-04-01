Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,049,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $61,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $13,376,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

