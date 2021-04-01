Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.27% of CarMax worth $40,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on KMX shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

KMX opened at $132.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.30. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

