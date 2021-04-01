Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 212.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,687 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Centene worth $39,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Centene by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,260 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.91 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.