Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CSX worth $44,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CSX by 431.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $1,942,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $96.42 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

