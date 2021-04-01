Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $61,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG opened at $738.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $740.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $744.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $745.28.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

