Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $36,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,835 shares of company stock worth $9,026,316. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

