Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $43,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $186.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

