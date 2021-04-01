Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,221 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.28% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $48,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $153.10 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $90.08 and a one year high of $158.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

