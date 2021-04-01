Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.59% of CDK Global worth $37,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

