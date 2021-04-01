Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Kimberly-Clark worth $49,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB opened at $139.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.22. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $122.76 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.