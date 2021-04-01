Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,020 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Sysco worth $52,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,193,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 41,485 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 36.9% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,124.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

