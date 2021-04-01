Truist Financial Corp Has $36.58 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,951 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.61% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $36,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,529,000 after buying an additional 207,799 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,338,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,594,000 after buying an additional 296,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,707,000 after buying an additional 445,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,757,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 378,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $20.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.