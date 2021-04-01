Truist Financial Corp Has $37.57 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $37,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.