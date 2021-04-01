Truist Financial Corp Has $38.67 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $38,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,818,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,163,000 after buying an additional 47,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 477,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,525,000 after buying an additional 24,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $821.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $843.06 and a 200 day moving average of $868.86. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.17 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $904.58.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

