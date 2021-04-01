Truist Financial Corp Has $39.39 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Moody’s worth $39,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $198,402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 100.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 420,801 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Moody’s by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,171 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,491. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO opened at $298.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.27 and a 200-day moving average of $280.68. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $192.00 and a 52-week high of $307.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.08.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

