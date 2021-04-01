Truist Financial Corp Has $39.72 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $39,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $121.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average of $114.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $122.09. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

