Truist Financial Corp Has $40.63 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of AmerisourceBergen worth $40,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 448.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $118.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.16. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,609 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.