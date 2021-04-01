Truist Financial Corp Has $40.83 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $40,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $476.05 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $240.58 and a 12 month high of $489.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $466.85 and a 200-day moving average of $412.17.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.