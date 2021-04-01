Truist Financial Corp Has $43.21 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,372 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Ball worth $43,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after buying an additional 2,051,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,938,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,134,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLL stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.46. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

