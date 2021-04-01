Truist Financial Corp Has $44.07 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $44,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $489.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $509.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

