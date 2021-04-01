Truist Financial Corp Has $47.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,695 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $47,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,867,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,244,000 after buying an additional 46,836 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,548.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 183,804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 221,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,771,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter.

VPL opened at $81.66 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

