Truist Financial Corp Has $49.31 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $49,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. First American Bank boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $281.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.38. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.25 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

