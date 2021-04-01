Truist Financial Corp Has $54.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,822 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.54% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $54,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $214.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

