Truist Financial Corp Has $56.21 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of KLA worth $56,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KLA by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after purchasing an additional 326,116 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,888,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $330.40 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $125.56 and a 12 month high of $342.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.51.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

