Truist Financial Corp Has $56.78 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862,554 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $56,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 62,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $50.97 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.