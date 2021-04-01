Truist Financial Corp Has $57.05 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,041 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.49% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $57,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 493,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,379,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $79.12 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97.

