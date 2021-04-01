Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 464,469 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of American Express worth $56,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.50.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $141.44 on Thursday. American Express has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.09 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.