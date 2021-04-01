Truist Financial Corp Purchases 100,756 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,756 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $49,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $118.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.93 and its 200 day moving average is $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $613.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.