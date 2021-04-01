Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,941 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Stryker worth $47,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $2,156,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $243.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $250.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.