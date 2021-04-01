Truist Financial Corp Purchases 304,935 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 169.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304,935 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Prudential Financial worth $37,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

