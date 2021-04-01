Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,627 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Xilinx worth $42,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,004,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $123.90 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.08 and a 200-day moving average of $129.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.06.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

