Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,069,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $352.87 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

