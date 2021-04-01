Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 7,393.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,497 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.92% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $46,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $5,902,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 422,352 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after acquiring an additional 254,752 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,982 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after acquiring an additional 398,424 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,467. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $81.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

