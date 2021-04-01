Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $39,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 769.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 170,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,845,000 after buying an additional 347,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $107.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.86 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

