Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 148,013 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.85% of NCR worth $41,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 57.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after buying an additional 1,352,741 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,919,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NCR by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 677,898 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the third quarter worth about $31,068,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NCR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NCR opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.