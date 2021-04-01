Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,907 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $46,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.87.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $255.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $110.40 and a 12 month high of $259.29.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.