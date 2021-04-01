Truist Financial Corp Sells 16,214 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $190.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total transaction of $6,452,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

