Truist Financial Corp Sells 63,597 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,597 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of Crown worth $36,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $97.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.