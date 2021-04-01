Truist Financial Corp Sells 74,381 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,381 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $39,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $134.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.89 and a 200 day moving average of $128.98. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $139.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.