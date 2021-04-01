Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Altria Group worth $60,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 142.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

