Truist Financial Increases ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target to $118.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $102.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.27. 3,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,611. ICF International has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $434.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

