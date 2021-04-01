Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.21.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.08.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $134.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

