Truist Securiti Weighs in on Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.79. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $95.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

